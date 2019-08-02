Just In
Exclusive: Infinix To Launch Audio Products By The End Of 2019
Infinix, a smartphone brand manufactured by Transsion Holdings seems to be planning to launch its audio products in India. The company's CEO Anish Kapoor shared the details of the upcoming products with Gizbot during an exclusive interview.
Shedding light on the upcoming products, Kapoor informed that the company is planning to launch new audio products in the country by the end of this year.
"We are looking at launching audio products by the end of this year under affordable segment," he said.
It seems the company is planning to increase its portfolio by launching more fitness band and smartphones in 2019.
Elaborating on their strategy for India, Kapoor said, "We will be launching more fitness band and three smartphones in 2019 and all phones will price under Rs. 10,000."
Meanwhile, Infinix has completed two years of its operations in India and to celebrate the occasion, the brand is offering a Complete Mobile Protection (CMP) to all customers on purchasing of a new smartphone. The service will be available for a cost of Rs. 99.
The CMP benefit covers all screen damage/liquid damage etc. for one year and is available for all devices in the product portfolio.
Plans To Launch New Variant Of S4
The company is all set to launch a new variant of Infinix S4 a with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM early next week. To recall, the Infinix S4 comes with a 32MP selfie camera and a 13MP+2MP+8MP triple rear camera with a wide-angle lens. The device is currently available in colors of Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray.
At present S4 is available in one variant 3GB RAM +32GB ROM with a 3-in-1 card slot that can support a dedicated micro SD card slot up to 256GB. On the display front, the S4 features 6.21" HD+ waterdrop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio as per the company claim. Furthermore, the Infinix S4 is fueled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery with AI-enabled smart power management.
