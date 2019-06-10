Infinix Hot 7 Pro Launched In India With Quad-Cameras – Price, Launch Offers And Key Features News oi-Karan Sharma

Infinix, a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has launched its latest the Hot7Pro, an all-around 'entertainment' focused smartphone today in India. The highlights of the smartphone are its 6GB RAM +64GB ROM combination, it has a 4000mAh battery for long-lasting users experience. The phone will be available on Flipkart in colors of Midnight Black and Aqua Blue.

Infinix Hot7Pro Specification

Hot7Pro features a premium metal Unibody design, instead of a plastic body. It has a sleek body with a width of 7.9 mm and a 2.5D Curved Glass display. The smartphone features a 6.19-inch HD+ display along with a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P-22 processor that is ideal for phones with AI-powered functions.

The smartphone is backed by a 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Hot7Pro has an AI-enabled Dual Rear Camera with the combination of 13MP + 2MP camera sensors with an Auto Scene detection with 8 scene modes, including AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Blue Sky and Text. Up front, the smartphone houses dual camera setup with the combination of 13MP + 2MPwith AI Portrait, AI Beauty mode for selfies and video calls.

It has a 4000mAh battery with AI-powered functions which will enhance the user experience while watching movies, listening to music or playing games. Apart from that, the Hot7Pro features a unique Dirac Stereo Widening technology, which depth to the sound of a small speaker by extending the sound beyond the speakers. This gives users a Surround Sound experience.

The Infinix Hot7Pro will be available in Midnight Black and Aqua Blue color options priced at Rs 9,999. But the company is offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 under launch offer from 17th-21st June, which brings the price further down to Rs 8,999. You can grab the smartphone via Flipkart.