Infinix Likely To Launch Hot7Pro In India On June 10 – All You Need To Know

It seems Infinix all in full form, last month the company has come up with its S4 and prior to that the company had launched its Infinix Smart 3 Plus. Now the company is planning for a new smartphone which is all set to launch on June 10. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone via a Facebook post in which the company has teased the phone.

The Facebook teaser is posted with a caption reading, " Looking out for a match? We got a match winner coming for you. Can you guess why we call it a Match winner?"

The teaser also comes with an image post which also says the same quotation on it. The image also shows the front and back panel of the smartphone with cricket knee pads on it. However, we can still notice the smartphone will arrive with a notch on the top which houses front camera setup with an LED flash, proximity sensors, and earpiece.

The back panel of the phone reveals a dual rear camera setup on the phone along with an LED flash. Apart from this, there is no information about the specification of the phone and for that, we have wait for the official launch.

According to our reliable source, Infinix is expected to launch its Hot7Pro smartphone in India on Monday, the source also informed us that the smartphone will fall under 10K price segment so we can expect yet another budget segment smartphone from Infinix.

But we are unable to get more details on the specifications of the smartphone. We will get back to you once the phone gets its official launch.