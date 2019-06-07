Infinix S4 Review – Stunning Design With Triple Rear Cameras And Decent Performance

Premium Design With Glass Back

When I unboxed the review unit I was flabbergasted with the design of the smartphone. The rear glass panel looks very premium in design with the sparkling Nebula Blue color combination. The triple rear camera is placed on the top left corner along with an LED flash. In the centre, the smartphone houses a fingerprint scanner along with branding. A golden rim around the cameras and the sparkling effect of the colors enhances its subtle charm.

On the right, the smartphone features volume rocker keys along with a power button. The top line of the design is clean and the left houses a SIM tray. At the bottom the device sports a 3.5mm jack, micro USB charging port, and a speaker grill. The display comes with minimal bezels along with a waterdrop notch on it.

Display And Hardware

Infinix S4 comes with large 6.21-inch HD+ with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives end-to-end access of the screen. The display carries a water drop notch design with 89% Screen to body ratio. The Infinix S4 comes with 500 nits of brightness and 1300:1 contrast ratio brings out the best of videos. During my use, I haven't found anything wrong with the brightness of the screen.

On the hardware part, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 2.0GHz Processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD cards. Infinix S4 comes with a unique AI enabled operations enables intelligent load deduction and dynamic re-allocation of system resources. During my use, I have not faced any issue with the smoothness of the smartphone.

On the connectivity front, it offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, and Micro-USB. Sensors on the phone include an ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. On the security front, it also offers face unlock technology.

Camera

The Infinix S4 sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of the 13MP primary lens with f1.8 big aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 8MP wide-angle lens. The ultra-wide angle lens helps in delivering wider image capture with its 1200 Wide angle lens. The camera application comes with a customizable Bokeh setting, which can be used for controlling the amount of blur user want to make the subject stand out better. The triple rear camera is also accompanied by a quad-LED flash option rather than Dual-LED. The smartphone offers better picture quality even in poor light conditions with the help of quad-LED flash. It comes with auto scene detection across eight modes including portrait, text, night, backlight HDR, blue sky, sports and others.

At the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP AI selfie camera which delivers decent images through a combination of cutting-edge. The S4 selfie camera has the biggest sensor size of 1/2.8inch in the segment and it uses 4-in-1 Ultra pixel technology. Beauty mode analyzed through 256 facial points, AI Portrait is some of the features that place S4 way ahead of its competitors. It also clicks a good low-light selfie with f2.0 aperture and screen flash.

Performance

I have used the Infinix S4 for more than a week and I must say it a completely performance-oriented phone, built to suit the multi-tasking and heavy usage needs of current smartphone users. With the help of Android Pie 9.0, boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer. XOS 5.0 the Infinix experience stand out.

The smartphone comes with an easy to use UI which gets your apps in a single touch. The Infinix S4 offers dedicated Eye Care mode which will take care of your eyes stress when you are using your phone in a low light condition. It also comes with a Bike mode which will restrict calls and notifications to interrupt your ride and send an automated message to the caller that you are riding at the moment.

Apart from that you also have the Game Boost mode which enhances your gaming experience. You can customize the screen saturation, color correction, audio and lot more directly with this setting.

Apart from that you also have a company's owned XTheme app where you will get a wide range of themes for your smartphone. Out of which you can choose as per your choice.

While coming to the gaming part, I have tried playing PUBG Mobile on this smartphone however, my experience was not good enough. The game was not lagging but the smoothness of gaming was lagging on the smartphone. But it will be unfair to ask too much at this price range.

Thoughts On Infinix S4

I have used the smartphone for a long time and I must say that apart from the gameplay the smartphone didn't miss a single chance to impress me. The response of the display is decent, the camera quality is also very decent at this price point.

Most importantly I'm blown away with the design of the smartphone, the premium looking budget smartphone stands out in terms of design compared with other smartphones in the same price range. The XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer keeps the flow smooth and ensures not lags while using the smartphone. Overall, the smartphone is impressive, attractive, and perform well. If you are not a gamer like me and looking for a decent phone in the same price range then you can include this device in your priority list.

However, everyone has their own choice and to keep your options open you can also check smartphones from other brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei.