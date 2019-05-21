ENGLISH

    Infinix S4 is all set to launch in India: Comes with a massive 32 MP selfie camera

    Infinix S4 also has a super wide-angle lens

    Infinix recently launched the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, and now, the company is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in India, which also offers a triple rear-camera setup with a massive 32 MP selfie camera. Here is everything we know so far about the Infinix S4.

    Infinix S4 is all set to launch in India: Comes with 32 MP selfie cam

     

    Today (21st of May 2019), Infinix will unveil the smartphone at 12:00 PM, and we should get more information about the Infinix S4. The Infinix S4 is most likely to be the most affordable smartphone in India with a 32 MP selfie camera and a super wide-angle lens.

    Flipkart exclusive

    As speculated, the Infinix S4 will be a Flipkart exclusive, and the smartphone will be an online-exclusive. Though the complete specifications of the Infinix S4 are yet to be unveiled, here are the confirmed features/specifications of the Infinix S4.

    Infinix Smart 3 features and specifications

    As the company has already confirmed, the Infinix S4 will feature a 6.2-inch display, probably with a water-drop notch design, offering HD+ resolution with 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will feature dual nano-SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The back case of the Infinix S4 uses a 2.5D curved finish with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a triple rear-camera setup with an LED flash. Out of three cameras, the device will feature a primary RGB sensor, and a wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor.

    In terms of OS, the Infinix S4 will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom XOS 5.0 skin on top. It is speculated that the base variant of the Infinix S4 is expected to be priced around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Infinix S4, the upcoming smartphone from Infinix with a massive 32 MP selfie camera and a triple rear-camera setup.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 8:11 [IST]
