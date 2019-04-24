Xiaomi Redmi Y3 32 MP selfie cam launch: Watch the live stream here News oi-Vivek Along with the Redmi Y3, the company might also launch the Redmi 7

Xiaomi is all set to launch the 3rd Gen selfie-centric smartphone, aka, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 in India, which is most likely to come with a massive 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be a special smartphone from the brand, unlike most of the Redmi smartphones, as it is a selfie centric device. The launch event is planned to commence at 12:00 PM in New Delhi on the 24th of April. Xiaomi is most likely to launch the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7, which is the budget version of the Redmi Note 7, which was recently launched in India. Just like the current generation Redmi series of smartphones, the Redmi Y3 is expected to offer a gradient back design.

Watch the launch presentation of the Redmi Y3 here

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications

According to leaks and speculations, the smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage on the base variant, whereas the high-end variant might offer up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

For the main camera unit, the device is most likely to opt for a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 32 MP selfie, which can take 8 MP selfie images using pixel binning technology.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is most likely to offer dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery is expected to power the smartphone with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

Finally, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. Considering the specs sheet, the base variant of the Redmi Y3 is most likely to cost around Rs 9,999.