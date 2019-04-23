Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera India launch today: Threat to other 20MP front camera smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Redmi Y3 is launched and the device has plenty of great features to adore for. Especially the selfie snapper of 32MP steal the show, which the users can find interesting. This phone's selfie snapper can capture much more powerful shots that look ultra vivid than other OEMs of same price category. However, you can pick some other handsets from our attached list which come with 20MP selfie camera and other much better aspects.

The Y3 is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, which seems to be a powerful feature at such a low price. The handset comes with a vivid cinematic display which offers immersive viewing experience. It has good graphics that can really benefit you when you are willing to play a lot smoother game.

It is powered by a better processor which can make your multitasking a lot easier. There are a couple of more amazing features that you can find on this phone. From the list, you can pick some other devices such as- Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy A50, Vivo V15 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018. These devices can be the best substitute for Redmi Y3.