New Redmi smartphone with 32MP selfie camera likely in the making News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Y3 could be the device with a 32MP selfie camera.

Redmi, the standalone brand that got separated from Xiaomi has launched four smartphones till date - Redmi Go, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, the brand's President Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to reveal the details regarding an upcoming smartphone featuring a 32MP selfie camera.

As per Gizmochina, the Redmi President has posted if Redmi should make a selfie-centric smartphone with a 32MP front camera. This hints that the company is working on such a smartphone. Notably, there are two such selfie camera phones in the market including Vivo V15 Pro and Huawei P30 series. Both these smartphones use the 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor with real-time HDR mode. So, we can expect this upcoming smartphone to be launched in the Redmi brand to also feature the same sensor.

Could it be the Redmi Y3?

Recently, we have come across speculations regarding the Redmi Y3. There are claims that the Redmi Y3 could be launched as Redmi 7 Pro in select markets. As per the latest report, the Redmi Y3 appears to have similar model number and codename as the Redmi 7. This hints that this device could be launched in China as Redmi 7 Pro.

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification with the model number M1810F6G. Except for the model number, the certification database doesn't divulge any key details of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. However, it confirms the support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10.

Going by the previous launches that were made by the company in the Y series, we can expect the Redmi Y3 to be called Redmi S3 in China. Also, it is possible that this device will be launched sometime in the second quarter of the year in the home market. And, the India launch might happen soon after its announcement.