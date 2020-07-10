Infinix To Launch Audio Products by July End; Smart TV Launch Before Festive Season News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Realme and itel have announced the launch of fit bands, power bank, and wireless earphones, and now Infinix- an online focussed brand of Transsion Holdings, is all set to foray into a new segment by the end of this month.

The company is planning to bring a new line of smart audio products in the country. Now, in interaction with Gizbot, Infinix's CEO Anish Kapoor has shared details about the upcoming products, and the new category.

"We are launching SNOKOR as an audio category, and we will bring some trendy products under this category," Kapoor said. Adding to that, "Initially, we will launch truly wireless earbuds, and then we will bring some wired earphones and soundbars."

He refused to share the details and the pricing but said we are trying to build a decent line of TWS at very aggressive pricing. However, industry sources informed us that the upcoming truly wireless earbuds might be under Rs. 2,000. This means that the company is planning to give a tough fight to Realme newly launched Buds Q TWS earbuds. The Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999.

Apart from that, Infinix is planning to bring charging cables and smart television in the country. "We will be launching three smartphones, smart television, and some more audio products in the second half of this year," Kapoor added. Elaborating further on the upcoming products, Kapoor said that they are planning to bring smart television before the festive season.

Infinix has recently launched two smartphones called the Hot 9 and the 9 Pro. The devices are priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively. Both smartphones come with a 6.6-inch HD+ screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage.

For the unaware, OnePlus has also launched smart televisions in two sizes, i.e. 32-inch and 43-inch at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. Besides, the affordable accessories market has been captured by other smartphone players. So, it would be interesting to see how Infinix will place its smart television and other products in the market.

