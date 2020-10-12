Infinix To Launch Snokor iRocker Gods Earbuds For Rs. 1,999 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Snokor, the audio brand from Infinix, has announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in the country. The iRocker Gods earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available on Flipkart from October 15th. The Truly Wireless Earbuds will be available in white color.

Infinix Snokor iRocker Gods Specification: Details

The Infinix Snokor iRocker Gods come with a 13mm Dynamic driver and advanced ATS 3015 chip for less battery consumption. The newly launched earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 and an auto-connect feature that will automatically connect your device. Besides, the earbuds come with a button that will enable you to connect your device with earbuds easily. The company claims that you can pair the earbuds with 10 seconds. Additionally, the earbuds are IPX5 rated, which means that earbuds that it is dustproof.

The TWS also comes with the Intelligent Touch Control feature, which can pause and play the song by single tapping. Also, by tapping twice, users can activate both SIRI and Google and they can control the phones along with voice commands. Furthermore, the case of the earbuds comes with a 500 mAh battery along with a 35 mAh battery with the earbud. Besides, the earbuds can offer battery up to four hours of playback time and four hours of talk time.

Meanwhile, Infinix the brand of Transsion Holdings is planning to smart televisions in the country. The upcoming smart televisions are likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 as Chinese smartphone brands like Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are playing in the same segment. The companies are likely to bring smart televisions in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. The smart televisions are expected to be available on an e-commerce platform called Flipkart. Smart TVs are likely to launch before Diwali.

