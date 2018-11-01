ENGLISH

Intex brings new line of 4K UHD Smart LEDs with JioCinema support

    Intex has expanded its 4K UHD Smart LED TV products portfolio with the launch of 3 new models (LED-SU4303, LED-SU5003, LED-SU5503). These models come with JioCinema app integrated as the key content platform.

    The new 4K UHD Smart TV models feature a slim design with Ultra High Definition Panel (3840 x 2160 pixels). All three models operate on Android V 6.0, come with in-built Intex App store with up to 200 apps and are powered by the Dual Core with 1.5GB RAM & 8GB ROM. The new 43-inch Smart TV model is priced at Rs 52,990 while the 50-inch and 55-inch models will be selling for Rs 75,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively.

    The new models also come with JioCinema, the on-demand video streaming platform exclusively for Jio users. The service offers over 1,00,000 hours of entertainment, comprising more than 6000 movies, 120,000+ episodes; 70,000+ music videos as well as Exclusive Web Originals and Trailers.

    They also feature an inbuilt App store with sub-categories like Entertainment, Games, education alongside mainstream apps like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and 200 other apps. The app store comes with support for various Indian languages and can adapt to multiple screen sizes and resolutions.

    For connectivity, the company has provided built-in WiFi, HDMI, and USB ports. The App store also allows users to share feedback or complaints on the TV itself. Other features include Miracast that builds upon WiFi for wireless connections of devices and display content of their choice on the screen. The TVs use company's Eye-safe technology that claims to remove time lag to make the experience better.

    Previously, the company introduced a 4G-Volte smartphone - Indie 5. Powered by Android Nougat, the smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS On Cell display having a 2.5D curve. It is supported with a Dragontrail Glass at a price of Rs 4,999.

    The 4G device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. It is also equipped with a smart keyboard that has support for 22 Indian languages. The Indie 5 comes with an 8MP (AF) selfie and an 8MP (FF) rear camera powered with LED flash on both sides. The 4G-VoLTE smartphone has an inbuilt 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 128GB.

