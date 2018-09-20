Intex Staari 11 launched with dual selfie cameras for Rs. 4,499

Intex has announced the latest budget smartphone in the Staari series today. Well, the latest offering from the company is the Starri 11, which is the successor to the Staari 10 launched back in May this year.

The Intex Staari 11 is priced at Rs. 4,499 and is exclusive to the online retailer Snapdeal. Despite the budget pricing, the device comes with highlights such as dual selfie cameras. Let's take a look at the specifications and features of the device from here.

Intex Staari 11 specifications

The latest Intex smartphone adorns a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and it is a 2.5D curved glass display. The device gets the power from a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850 processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. This storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

Being an entry-level smartphone, it runs Android 7.1 Nougat, which is dated. For imaging, there is a single 8MP rear camera with flash, autofocus and more. It is a selfie-centric smartphone with a dual camera module at the front. The selfie camera comprises 8MP + 2MP sensors with flash, night shot, face beauty, background change, face detection, burst mode, panorama, real bokeh effect and more. A 2400mAh battery powers the smartphone from within delivering a decent battery life performance.

Other features

The device comes with SwiftKey keyboard that offers a refreshing touch to your texting. With more than 180 languages to choose from, auto-correct and sentence suggestions, interactive GIFs and hashtag suggestions and customizable look, the keyboard does much more than just typing.

Price and offers

As mentioned above, the Intex Staari 11 is priced at Rs. 4,499 and it is exclusive to Snapdeal. The device has been launched in two color options - Black and Champagne. When it comes to the offers, there is 5% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card, 10% instant discount on using an SBI Bank debit card, 15% cashback on using Freecharge wallet, 5% cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit card, and 15% cashback on using Mobikwik SuperCash payment mode.