ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Itel Mobile Launches Smart Accessories; Everything You Should Know

    By
    |

    Almost all smartphone brands are launching or have plans to launch new segments or products in India. Recently, Realme has launched its first smart television and accessories in the country. Similarly, itel, a Transsion Holding-owned handset maker, has announced the launch of a new segment on Wednesday.

    Itel Mobile Launches Smart Accessories; Everything You Should Know

     

    The company has forayed into the accessories segment. The new segment is known as itel Smart Gadgets, and it has brought 14 new products, such as power bank, phone charger, Bluetooth earphone, wireless earphones, wired speaker, Bluetooth speaker car charger, data cable, phone battery, wired earphone, and Fitband.

    Accessories That Have Been Launched By Itel

    Let's start with itel's power banks, where you will get 100,00 mAh pocket-size power banks which the company claims can be fully charged in only five hours. Next in the line is the car charger that comes with dual USB ports and it offers 3.4A charging to all connected products. Then, there is a Fitbands segment, where you will get battery life for 20 days. It includes IP-67 splash resistant and tracker. In addition, the band offers messages and WhatsApp notifications.

    While, Speakers segment features Bluetooth speakers which comes 1,500 mAh battery, latest 5.0 Bluetooth, and it also provides six hours of battery life. On the connectivity front, it supports aux, T-Card, and wireless FM. The company is expected to bring this product to the market soon.

    Coming to the audio segment, the handset maker has launched Bluetooth enabled earphones that come with Bluetooth chip and microphone. It comes with 120 hours of standby. Besides, it offers playtime up to five hours along with six hours of talk time. Furthermore, the company is offering a 12-months warranty on chargers, power banks, and other accessories.

    Apart from that, the company is offering six months warranty on batteries, earphones, and USB cables. In addition, the company is offering a replacement on selected products.

     

    Handset Makers Are Launching Accessories In India

    The companies are expanding their portfolio as the smartphone segment is not well ever since the lockdown was introduced. Besides, the companies are focusing on other segments, such as entertainment, gaming, smart wearables, payments, and many more.

    After looking at the current situation of the smartphone industry, it seems the companies are looking for different ways for growth as people are not buying expensive products, and these accessories such as chargers, power banks, and earphones come at affordable prices. So, we believe several companies will foray in the same category.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: itel
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X