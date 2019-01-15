Itel A44 Air Android Go smartphone launched for Rs. 4,999

Chinese smartphone maker Transsion Holdings owns Tecno, Itel and Infinix sub-brands. Of these, Itel has launched a new smartphone in India. This new smartphone is called Itel A44 Air and is priced at a budget price point of Rs. 4,999. This device has been launched in three color variants such as Slate Gray, Elegant Blue and Blusher Gold. Notably, this smartphone will be available across select retail stores in the country.

Going by the preference of stock Android smartphones free from customizations, this smartphone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). This modified version of the OS will be suitable for budget smartphones with low-end hardware for the basic users.

Itel A44 Air specifications

Given its budget price point, this smartphone from Itel features a modest set of specifications. It bestows a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. While many other recently launched devices have a notch display, this one does not have one. In terms of hardware, this new Itel smartphone employs a 1.4GHz Spreadtrum SoC clubbed with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. Also, there is support for up to 32GB of additional storage space via a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Itel smartphone features a dual camera module at its rear with a 5MP primary sensor and a basic secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 2MP selfie camera. It is touted that the smartphone's camera support AI enhancements. Moreover, there is support for Face Unlock as well. Similar to the other budget smartphones in this price bracket, this one also misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor. The other goodies of this budget smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G and other standard connectivity aspects and a 2400mAh battery.

Commenting on the launch, Itel's Head of Marketing Goldee Patnaik said, "The Itel A44 Air breaks through by encompassing full-screen display, AI dual cameras and face-unlock, all at a budget-friendly price. We are sure this powerful combination of features and innovations in Itel A44 Air will provide our customers with a very delightful experience."