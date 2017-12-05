Google launches Android Oreo (Go edition) OS for budget smartphones

Tech giant Google has announced Android Oreo (Go edition) OS for budget smartphones.

The OS offers a new smartphone experience for devices with memory between 512MB and 1GB, and comes with a new suite of Google apps including Play, Gboard, Chrome, Google Go, Google Assistant for Android Oreo (Go edition), YouTube Go, Gmail Go, Google Maps Go, and Files Go. Android Oreo (Go edition) is aimed at enabling even entry-level devices to be fully functioning smartphones, giving billions more access to computing.

Sameer Samat, VP, Product Management, Play + Android, announced that Android Oreo (Go edition) - a new smartphone experience for entry-level devices - is available to the Android ecosystem of developers, partners, and carriers as part of today's release of Android 8.1. Phones running Android Oreo (Go edition) will hit shelves in the coming months. Oreo devices with 512MB to 1GB of RAM will get all the optimizations that come with Android Oreo (Go edition), including a better performing OS with built-in data management features and security benefits.

"There is also a new set of pre-installed Google apps, including Google Go and Google Assistant for Android Oreo (Go edition), designed to be lighter and more relevant to the unique needs of the next billion users. Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones also come with a version of the Google Play Store that enables users to download an app, while highlighting the apps designed to work best on Go edition devices," Samat said.

The new OS offers more storage out of the box with fewer pre-installed and much lighter apps. These apps are designed for more efficient updates and downloads, while significantly improving performance.

Android Oreo (Go edition) packs the same key security features of Android Oreo, and with comes with Google Play Protect built-in. Around-the-clock device scanning keeps your smartphone protected -- even when it is offline. And the scans are optimized for low data use so they don't waste your data.

Google said that Android Go smartphones would come with nine apps pre-installed- Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard, Google Play, Chrome, and the new Files Go app.