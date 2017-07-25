iVOOMi launches Juice and Pebble series power banks in India

Chinese brand iVOOMi has just announced the launch of a new category of smartphone accessories; Power Bank in India. There are three variants of power banks under its two series; Juice and Pebble. They are priced at Rs.1259, Rs.1399, and Rs.1959 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart prices at Rs.899, Rs. 999 and Rs.1399 respectively.

The power banks from the Pebble series will be available in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacities. The IV-PBP20K1 model packs a high quality polymer battery with the massive capacity of 20,000mAh, while the IV-PBP15K1 comes with a 10,000mAH battery. Both the power banks come in a Classical Black color. You can charge multiple devices with their USB ports.

Coming to the Juice series, the IV-PBL13K1 has a huge battery capacity of 13,000mAh, which will ensure your phone never goes out of charge. Juice series holds high-quality lithium battery with dual USB output for multiple charging devices. The powerbank from the Juice series is available in Black and Silver colors.

"2017 has been a year of success of iVOOMi in the Indian Market. After witnessing substantial growth contributed by Smartphone segment launched by us in the first quarter, we are glad to introduce a new product line to the portfolio of value for money products for our customers," said Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India while commenting on the launch.

He Further added, "The next 12 months will be a time to watch out for iVOOMi as we launch an array of innovative and disruptive products through online channels."