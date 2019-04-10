Jabra launches Move Style Edition Bluetooth headphones in India News oi-Karan Sharma Jabra Move Style Edition launched in India for Rs 7,299. All you need to know about the new headphones.

Jabra a company which is known for its sound solutions like headphones and speakers has launched a new product in India. This time the company has added a new on-ear wireless headphone to its portfolio. Jabra calls it Move Style Edition which offers a battery life of up to 14 hours.

The wireless headphones come with a lightweight design and portable enough to carry anywhere. It also comes with a 4mm omni-directional microphone which allows you to take calls directly from the headphones.

It also has a functional button on one side of the headphone which allows you to control your calls and music at the touch of a button. The company claims that Jabra Move Style Edition is capable of delivering up to 14 hours of battery life in a single charge and 12 days of standby time. Even if you run out of battery, you can use the 3.5mm AUX cable to connect it with the phone and enjoy uninterrupted music.

Jabra launched the wireless Move Style Edition in Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy color options. You can grab the wireless headphones at Rs 7,299 from Jabra e-store, Amazon India and from Croma also.

Jabra India & SAARC Country Marketing Manager, Amitesh Punhani said, "The Jabra Move is one of the most popular on-ear wireless headphones because it offers a great wireless experience for calls and music on-the-move at an affordable price. It has long been a customer favourite and by adding improved battery life and three new colour options to the existing great features, we expect the Move Style Edition to become must-have Bluetooth headphones."

