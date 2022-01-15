Jabra To Offer Discounts On Earphones Range During Republic Day Sales News oi-Megha Rawat

Jabra has announced that the Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2, Elite 85t, Elite 75t, and the Elite Active 75t will all be available at discounted price during the Republic Day sales this weekend on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online stores.

Other e-commerce platforms will also provide a discount on true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The majority of Jabra TWS earphones have recently been released in India, with the most recent being the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which was released on December 31.

Jabra Announces Sales Offers

Jabra will be offering up to a 50% discount on seven of its TWS earphones. From January 16, a discount will be available on the Jabra Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2, Elite 85t, Elite 75t, and the Elite Active 75t. Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale, Croma, Reliance Digital, Tata Cliq, Poorvika, and authorized resellers will all be offering discounts on Jabra's TWS headphones.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Specifications

The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones were released on December 31, feature a Secure Active Fit ergonomic wing-free design for a noise-isolating fit. They have active noise cancellation (ANC) and a HearThrough function that may be adjusted. They have 6mm drivers as well as a Spotify tap playback capability. The Elite 4 Active is waterproof to IP57 and has Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Specifications

ANC and HearThrough are also included in the Jabra Elite 7 Active. For a more secure fit, they have a "ShakeGrip coating." They are claimed to have a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 30-hours with the charging case.

Jabra Elite 3, Elite 2 Specifications

The Jabra Elite 3 has 6mm drivers and a four-microphone call technology, just like the Elite 7 Active and the Elite 2. The IP55-rated TWS earbuds have a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge. The Jabra Elite 2 earbuds, on the other hand, are the cheapest of the TWS headphones. They also have 6mm drivers, an EQ that can be customized, and noise isolation. Bluetooth v5.2 is used for connectivity.

Jabra Elite 85t, Elite 75t, Elite Active 75t Specifications

The Jabra Elite 85t was released in India in September 2020 and includes ANC, a USB Type-C plug for charging, Qi wireless charging, and a charging case that provides up to 25 hours of battery life. The charging case for the Jabra Elite 75t, which was released in 2018, provides up to 28 hours of battery life and can be charged via a USB Type-C interface. Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri are also supported. The Jabra Elite Active 75t has a battery life of up to 28 hours. They're also dust and water-resistant, with an IP57 rating.

