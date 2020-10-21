Jabra Elite 45H Wireless Headphones Review: Lively Soundstage On A Budget

Jabra Elite 45H: Design And Wearing Comfort

The Jabra Elite 45H brings along a basic yet functional design to the table. It is a decent looking pair which is made out of plastic. At 160 grams it makes for one of the lightest over-the-ear headsets in its segment. The build quality is decent and doesn't feel cheap at any instance.

The headband and the earcups both have soft cushioning that makes it more comfortable to wear over long durations. It is worth mentioning that the material used for the padding is soft rubber type instead of foam. This is a nice touch.

The earcups are smaller here and don't cover up the ear as the Sony's WH-CH700N does. The design isn't too uncomfortable though. This is where the soft rubberized cushioning on the earpads and the lightweight design comes as a savior. All the control keys and the charging port are placed on the right earcup.

The digital voice assistant key is sandwiched between the media control keys. The same keys are used for volume adjustments. There is slider key at the bottom which switches on the pair and also puts it in the pairing mode. There is also a USB Type-C port right next to the slider for charging. The pair comes with fast charging support for a quick refuel.

Jabra Elite 75H: How’s The Audio?

The audio output on the Jabra Elite 45H is on point and is at par with the competitions. While the pair comes void of any additional audio codec such as aptX, AAC, and others, the output is still good. The headphones offer a clean audio which doesn't distort at peak levels.

The bass is ample to make you groove through your favorite tracks. The audio is also loud enough. The pair comes sans ANC support which you will miss at times. The soundstage offered by the Elite 45H is wide and all the instruments and vocals are audible distinctively and clearly.

Be it any genre (folk, electro, hip hop, RnB), its performance is well defined with every track. It wouldn't be wrong to say the audio is balanced and yet lively throughout. You wouldn't find the audio muffling or any of the elements (mids, lows, and highs) overpowering each other.

The good clarity and punchy bass allow the pair to deliver a rich audio listening experience. Besides, the pair is compatible with Jabra Sound+ app using which you can further tune the equalizer for better output.

Jabra Elite 45H: Battery, Connectivity, And Calling Experience

The Jabra Elite 45H comes with Bluetooth v5.0 which allows it to pair wirelessly with smartphones and other devices. Notably, the pair is compatible with devices running on Android 7 or above or iOS 11.2 or above. You need to push the slider twice to get the headset in the pairing mode.

You will be able to hear the command "select the Jabra product from your list" once the pairing mode is on. Once it is activated, follow the standard pairing process.

There aren't any issues with the connectivity and we were able to pair it with different devices easily. We already spoke about the Jabra Sound+ app support. Using the app you can not only customize but also adjust sidetone feature which will let you listen to your voice during media playback.

Calling experience is also good and the voice is clear on both ends. You can answer or end a call using the headset itself.

Battery backup is what steals the show here. The company hasn't revealed the battery capacity but claims a backup of 50 hours in a single charge. This is maximum for any budget headset available in the market in this price range. In our testing, the headphones lasted close to the company's claim.

But, that was with the audio being played 60 - 70 percent. The quick charge feature also works well and gives a fuel of up to 10 hours with over 15 minutes of charge.

Jabra Elite 45H: Worth A Buy?

The Jabra Elite 45H is the company's best bet in the budget audio segment. It has a comfortable lightweight design which allows you to wear it for longer durations. Besides, the headphones have a good soundstage that makes music listening to a good experience throughout.

But what's missing here is the support for high-resolution audio codecs, ANC support, and IPX certification. Also, a few touch controls would also have been solidified the deal. But, you can definitely grab this pair for its audio and other features as it fits the bill perfectly.