Jabra unveils Elite Sports wireless earbuds at Rs. 18,990 in India

Jabra has announced the company's most advanced wireless headphones in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 18,990, Jabra Elite Sports is the first product in the Elite franchisee and are truly cord-free wireless earbuds equipped with a variety of fitness features.

Jabra is aiming fitness enthusiasts with the Elite Sports earbuds. The earbuds have IP67 rating for protection against sweat and water and also comes equipped with an in-ear heart rate monitor. The company claims that the heart-rate monitor is accurate by up to 90 percent.

Jabra Elite Sport supports all major smartphone operating systems (both Android & iOS) and also has a focus on the in-call experience. The earbuds analyze external sounds and automatically switch to the earbud with least background noise.

Besides, the earbuds are best used with the companion app that offers automatic fitness testing (VO2 Max measurement), race-time predictor and recovery advisor. The Jabra Sport Life app delivers these updates via real-time in-ear coaching to ensure an uninterrupted workout.

SEE ALSO: Motorola has no plans to launch feature phones: Instead opens 6 exclusive stores in India

It uses intelligent in-ear coaching to provide real-time feedback based on your heart rate and fitness level. Post the workout session, the Jabra Sport Life app provides a range of information to help you improve your fitness level in the future, including distance covered, pace, route, calories burnt and training effect.

Jabra says that the Elite Sports are a true training aid with a waterproof design and delivers freedom of movement, ground-breaking in-ear fitness analysis, strong battery life and great music for anyone who wants to work out.

The company says that the wireless ear buds offer up to 4.5 hours of music playback on a single charge. The earbuds are nicely contained in charging case which adds another 9 hours of battery life for wireless music streaming.

The packaging comes with an array of ear gels and ear wings presented in-box, as well as foam tips for passive noise-cancellation and enhanced bass. The earbuds also has an audio pass-through mechanism that allows users to hear their surroundings at the touch of a button.

Jabra Elite Sport also supports voice calls with the help of two integrated microphones, one in each earbud. One captures your voice and the other focuses on external noise. The earbuds also supports voice controls and audio prompts let you manage your calls without having to touch your phone.

Last but not the least, the cord-free wireless earbuds also comes with support for all leading third-party fitness apps such as RunKeeper, Runtastic, Starva, MapMyFitness, etc.

Jabra Elite Sport will be available from August 08, 2017 at a price of Rs. 18,990. Jabra Elite Sports comes with 3-year warranty against sweat damage; however the company's official page says that you need to register the product to attain the benefits.