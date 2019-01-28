JAYS launched m-Six Wireless sweatproof earphones in India

JAYS is an accessories maker which is known for its premium quality headphones and earphones. Today the company has launched a new pair of headphone in India called m-Six Wireless earphones. The earphone is specially designed for motion activities, along with a built-in mic and controls.

The company claims that the wireless headphones are fully sweatproof, and it supports fast charging which is capable of charing the earphones till 75 per cent in 45 minutes. JAYS claims that the m-Six Wireless earphones are capable of offering a battery life of 5 hours in a single charge.

The plate, with JAYS logo, on the right side of the earbud, comes with a universal single-button for controlling and powering the earphones On/Off. Apart from On and Off this button is capable of controlling your tracks receiving calls and more.

A long press on the button will turn the earphones On, you can navigate the playlist by this button only. For play and pause, you need to click the button once. For forwarding the music you need to click the button twice and for rewinding the music you have to click it thrice.

During an incoming call you can click the button once and receive the call and the same process go to hand up the call. One click and a long click will activate the microphone. It also comes with forced pair mode and a voice assistant.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptX and Multipoint to pair and connect to two devices simultaneously. The m-Six Wireless earphones packs 6mm dynamic speakers, 2x MEMS microphone, Qualcomm 8th gen cVc.

So if you are interested in the product then you can grab it on the company's online e-store. The m-Six Wireless earphones come in dusty rose, moss green, sand and black color option. The company launched the earphones with a price point of Rs 7999.

