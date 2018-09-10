JBL launches new sports earphones, ropes in PV Sindhu as brand ambassador

American audio firm JBL has announced the launch of its new range of earphones named JBL Endurance that includes four new earphones - Run, Sprint, Jump, and Dive.

The new series of earphones will be available on the firm's website, and both offline and online stores across the country.

The newly launched JBL Endurance RUN is priced at Rs. 1,599 and it comes IPX5 sweatproof rating, tangle-free cord with remote and microphone.

It also has FlipHook design which provides flexibility to wear both in-ear and behind-the-ear.

The JBL Endurance SPRINT comes with a wireless design and boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating with MagHook magnetic earbuds. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 3999 in India.

While JBL Endurance JUMP comes with neckband for secure fit and PowerHook buds that turn on and instantly connect when users wear them and turn off when users take them off to. Priced at Rs. 4799.

Lastly, JBL Endurance DIVE comes with 1GB of onboard MP3 music storage for up to 200 music tracks. It is priced at Rs. 6999.

JBL Sprint, Jump, and Divewireless earphones are equipped with IPX7 waterproof technology, the company said.

Meanwhile, JBL has appointed PV Sindhu as the brand ambassador for its new range of sports earphones in India.

Speaking on her association with HARMAN, PV Sindhu said, "JBL Endurance earphones are ideal for athletes like me, who like to carry their music everywhere. From practice matches to intense workout sessions, JBL Endurance has become my constant companion now. They are designed for a perfect fit and can handle the grit and grind of an athlete's workout perfectly - I am very impressed! "