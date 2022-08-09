Just In
Jewelry Like Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Launching Along With Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro On 11th August
Xiaomi is all set to launch its next flagship Android tablet -- Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro along with premium-looking jewelry-like TWS earbuds -- the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. Both products will first make their debut in China on the 11th of August and are expected to be launched in markets like India in the next few weeks.
Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro Details
The Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro will be an upgraded version of the current Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro with a large 12.4-inch 2K resolution display. The tablet is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 series processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Considering the size of the display, the Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro will compete against the iPad Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
As per pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro 12.4-inch is expected to be the most affordable 12-inch tablet. However, it will cost a bit more than the current 11-inch Xiaomi Tab 5 Pro with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The tablet also has a triple camera setup at the back, possibly with a high-resolution primary sensor with support for a 4K video recording.
Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will be a premium pair of TWS-style earphones, which looks like an amalgamation of the OnePlus Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro. These are expected to offer features like ANC (active noise cancellation), wear detection, and extended battery life.
In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000 and it should work well on both Android and iOS devices are is also expected to offer support for the latest Bluetooth version and might even support LDAC for lossless wireless audio transmission.
