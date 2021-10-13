KLEVV S1, KLEVV R1 Portable SSDs With Up To 2,000MB/s Transfer Speed Launched In India News oi-Vivek

KLEVV has announced two new pocketable SSDs -- the KLEVV S1 and the KLEVV R1 in India. The company claims to be an emerging memory and storage brand, and these are its first set of products in the Indian market.

KLEVV S1 Portable SSD Features

The KLEVV S1 Portable SSD comes in an angular boxy design with a glossy top surface. The product uses USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 technology and features a USB Type-C port, which means, the device can be used with most computers and even Apple iPads and Android smartphones with a USB Type-C port.

As per the data speed, the KLEVV S1 can offer up to 2000MB/s read speed and is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations. Besides, the product also ships with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to USB-A cable and can be used with Windows OS and macOS out-of-the-box.

KLEVV R1 Portable SSD

The KLEVV R1 Portable SSD, when compared to the KLEVV S1 has a unique form factor and it looks like an NVMe SSD with a case on it. The product has a transparent plastic case, which showcases the heatsink, which should help the drive to offer sustained read and write speeds.

The KLEVV R1 Portable SSD comes in 500GB and 1TB storage options and also packs two cables just like the KLEVV S1. In terms of peak write speed, the KLEVV R1 can offer up to 1000MB/s read speeds, which is still plenty fast enough but not as good as the KLEVV S1's 2000MB/s speed.

There Is A Bonus

With each purchase of KLEVV S1 and the KLEVV R1, the company is offering complimentary data recovery software by DoYourData, which is said to allow users to recover data from deleted, formatted, and even corrupt storage devices.

Pricing And Availability

The KLEVV products will be distributed by Sunstrike Electronics in India, where, the KLEVV R1 SSD will be available starting today while the KLEVV S1 will go on sale by the end of 2021. As of now, there is no information on pricing, and the KLEVV products are said to be available in both online and offline markets.

