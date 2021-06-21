Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds With MediaTek Airoha Chipset Launched At Rs. 1; What’s The Catch? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

On the occasion of World Music Day, Lava has forayed into the truly wireless earbuds segment with the launch of the Lava Probuds. The brand also said that the earbuds have been launched after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours. The Lava Probuds come in a single color option and offer a great battery life.

Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds Features

The Lava Probuds comes in-ear design to ensure comfort and fit. There are 11.6mm dynamic drivers that claim to deliver high energy sound in every beat and clarity during voice calls.

The earbuds are powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset and the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 that works with a range of up to 10 meters. Further, the 'Wake and Pair Technology' of the Lava Probuds allows users to connect it to their smartphones instantly when the charging case lid is opened.

Moreover, the charging case packs a 500 mAh battery, while each earbud has a 55 mAh battery. It claims to offer five hours of playtime on a single charge and a total playtime of 25 hours with the case. Other aspects include touch control, an in-built smart voice assistant, and a microUSB for charging. Lastly, the Lava Probuds is IPX5 certified for water and sweat resistance and weighs 77 grams.

Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds Price And Availability

As a part of the introductory offer, the earbuds can be purchased at just Rs. 1 via the Lava E-store, Amazon and Flipkart. It will go for sale on June 24 at 12 PM and the special price will be applicable for limited units till the stocks last. After this, the Lava Probuds will be sold for Rs. 2,199. The brand is also offering a one-year warranty.

Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds: Can Beat Other Earbuds?

The Lava Probuds is the company's first audio product; however, it comes with power-packed features at an affordable price tag. When it comes to competition, the new earbuds are believed to compete against the recently launched BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro and other brand's earbuds in the same price category. Besides, features like 'Wake and Pair Technology', MediaTek Airoha chipset, and great battery life will make it the best buy in this price range.

Best Mobiles in India