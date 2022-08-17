LG Proconnect IT Event Showcases Next-Gen Monitors, Laptops, And Projectors News oi-Vivek

LG showcased its entire range of laptops, monitors, and projectors at the LG Proconnect- IT Event. The company had a huge demonstration floor, which gave us a closer look at the various product that LG currently sells in India. Here are some of the products that LG showcased at the Proconnect- IT Event In Bengaluru.

One of the most interesting products that I spotted at the Proconnect- IT Event is the LG 38WQ88C, which is a curved ultrawide QHD Monitor Ergo Monitor. It comes with a native resolution of 3840 x 1600 with a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor supports HDR 10, and it covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Similarly, the company also showcased the LG 48GQ900, which is an OLED monitor with support for the latest connectivity technologies like HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort. Similarly, the LG 27UQ85R is a professional-grade monitor with 4K resolution and up to 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. This monitor also offers VESA Display HDR 400 certification, and it also comes with a color calibration sensor that automatically maintains the picture quality.

Besides monitors, the company also showcased the LG Gram family of products, which includes laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core processors with LPDDR5 RAM and Gen4 NVMe SSDs. Besides, the Gram Mouse- MSA2 and the Gram Mouse Pad - UGP90HB are premium computer accessories from LG.

Another interesting product that I spotted at the Proconnect- IT Event is the LG HU915QE CineBeam projector, which can deliver up to 3700 ANSI Lumens and offer a native 4K resolution projection. This is a short throw projector, which can project a 90-inch image from just a 2.2-inch distance and can project a 100-inch image from a 3.9-inch distance.

Lastly, the company also demonstrated the LG UltraGear Speakers - GP9, capable of producing 3D sound, and this is targeted toward the gaming audience.

