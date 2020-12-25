LG UltraGear 27GN950 Gaming Monitor Review: Only Gaming Monitor You Will Ever Need

LG UltraGear 27GN950 Specifications

Screen Size -- 68.58cm (27)

Color Gamut (Typ.) -- DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate -- 144Hz

Resolution -- 3840 x 2160

Contrast Ratio -- 1000:1

Color Depth (Number of Colors) -- 1.07B

Response Time (GTG) -- 1ms (GtG at Faster)

Aspect Ratio -- 16:9

Brightness -- 400nits (typ)

Viewing Angle -- 178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

HDMI -- Yes x 2

DisplayPort -- Yes x 1

Adaptive Sync -- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

NVIDIA G-Sync -- NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

HDR -- HDR 10 and VESA DisplayHDR 600

LG UltraGear 27GN950 Design

LG products are always known for offering the best-in-class build quality, and this 27-inch gaming monitor is no different. When compared to similarly-sized monitors, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 feels a bit heavy, as it is made well and has customizable RGB lighting at the back.

The product has a large LG UltraGear logo, which gives this monitor a gaming-inspired look. The logo is designed in such a way that, it represents both LG and UltraGear branding at the same time.

The stand on the LG UltraGear 27GN950 is also an important part of this product. It can be easily attached to the monitor (without requiring any tool). On top of that, the stand also allows the monitor to be used in both vertical and horizontal modes. On top of that, users can even adjust the height and can even tilt the display to get an optimal viewing angle.

Nano IPS Technology Rocks

Almost the entire front of the monitor is covered by the IPS LCD technology. Not just any IPS technology, but the LG UltraGear 27GN950 uses proprietary Nano IPS technology, which can improve the color gamut and make the scene look more realistic.

A typical IPS panel will have an sRGB coverage of 100 percent, whereas a nano IPS panel will have 135 percent sRGB coverage with 98 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage. Which makes the LG UltraGear 27GN950 a great display for both gamers and content creators.

When compared to the conventional IPS panel, a Nano IPS panel can also help to provide images with a high dynamic range. This technology also has all the goodness of a regular IPS panel like extreme viewing angle, fast pixel response time, and higher refresh rate.

Works Great With NVIDIA and AMD Powered PCs

It does not matter if you have a PC with an NVIDIA or AMD GPU, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 will offer the best possible gaming performance. The LG UltraGear 27GN950 supports LG UltraGear 27GN950 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

These features will reduce in-game screen-tearing, offering smooth gameplay even on entry-level PCs. Our test PC was equipped with the NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super, and we were able to enable G-Sync on the PC to stabilize the overall gaming experience.

LG is also including a DisplayPort cable in-the-box, which means, one can use the same to get the best possible output on the LG UltraGear 27GN950. Depending on the capability of the graphics card, you can select the resolution and the refresh rate of the monitor, scalable up to 4K 144Hz.

Excellent Monitor For Content Consumption

What would one do between the gaming sessions? Watch movies and tv shows, right? I did just that with the LG UltraGear 27GN950, and I was overwhelmed by this monitor. This 27-inch 4K HDR-capable monitor can bring life to the on-screen characters.

The monitor supports 10-bit color output, and one can easily enable HDR playback from the Windows 10 settings menu. With that enabled, one can enjoy native 4K HDR videos on platforms like YouTube. I watched footage from the movie Gemini Man at 4K 60fps with HDR enabled, and it is the most natural-looking video that I have seen on a computer screen.

Though I was happy with the native picture quality, I wanted to check various modes offered on the LG UltraGear 27GN950. When I turned on Vivid mode on the monitor, the same scene got a lot more vibrant. If you are someone who likes color-popping pictures, and videos, then LG has you covered as well.

I also binged a lot of content on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. These services, when opened on a web browser will stream at 1080p resolution. The monitor was able to upscale the content beautifully without any issue. So, no matter if you are watching a native 4K content or upscaled content, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 is a good pick.

Gaming Was Exceptional Too

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is a gaming monitor by default, and it excels in that department without any issue. Investing almost Rs. 60,000 on a gaming monitor might be a little too much for someone who is on a budget. However, do note that, with this monitor, you can do all.

Our PC, as said before is powered by the NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super, which is not a GPU that can natively play AAA titles at 4K 144Hz. So, with the LG UltraGear 27GN950, you can either reduce the refresh rate or the resolution of the monitor to get a stable experience.

One game that I thoroughly enjoyed while testing the LG UltraGear 27GN950 is the Shadow Of The Tomb Raider. This title supports ray-tracing, HDR, and can play at 4K resolution. When everything was turned on, the GPU did struggle a bit. However, when I lowered the resolution to 1440p, the game was able to run at 60fps without any issue.

If you are an FPS gamer, then the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time will help to give you an edge over the competition. Those, who have a PC powered by the RTX 3080 or 3090 can fully utilize this monitor with 4K gaming.

Verdict

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is a high-end gaming monitor that works well with almost any modern gaming PC. Even if you are a console gamer, this monitor should work like a charm, especially with the Xbox Series X or the Sony PS5.

For the asking price, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 delivers a punch when it comes to features and specifications. This gaming monitor does not have a built-in speaker, which is the only shortcoming that I could think of.

This monitor is going to last years and can easily work. Given the current work-from-home situation, this is the only monitor you will ever need for both work and play. A must buy for every serious gamer.