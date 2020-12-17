LG UltraGear 4K 144Hz Gaming Display Launched In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

LG has officially launched a new gaming monitor under the UltraGear series - -the 27GN950 UltraGear. This 27-inch display comes with some of the newest technologies to offer an improved gaming experience for both PC and gaming consoles.

The LG 27GN950 UltraGear uses a nano IPS panel with a 1ms (GtG) response time and a native resolution of 3840 x 2160p and a peak refresh rate of 144Hz. The display comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 certification. The display can offer a peak brightness of 600 nits and can sustain 450nits of brightness at all the time.

When it comes to colors, the UltraGear monitor offers 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. These figures make this display an excellent choice for both gamers and content creators.

In terms of connectivity, the gaming monitor offers two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort. The LG 27GN950 UltraGear also has a single USB upstream port and dual USB downstream port. Besides, there is also a headphone output port.

This monitor works great with modern gaming RIGs, powered by either Intel/AMD GPU, as it supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing and stutter. It comes with a height-adjustable metallic stand with support for swivel and tilt.

The LG 27GN950 UltraGear gaming monitor also has a built-in RGB lighting called RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0, which can sync with the game visuals to offer an immersive gaming experience.

Pricing And Availability

The LG 27GN950 UltraGear retails for Rs. 59,990 in India and will be available via online and offline stores. This monitor can be used with the consoles like Xbox Series X or the Sony PS 5 to get the best possible gaming experience.

