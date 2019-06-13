ENGLISH

    LG, the Korean tech brand is known for high-end televisions and gaming monitors. Now, the company has launched two new gaming monitors with an industry first 1ms response time with an IPS technology. The LG UltraGear 27-inch and the LG UltraGear 38-inch are the latest gaming monitors from the company, and here is everything you need to know.

    LG UltraGear 38 Is The Best IPS Gaming Monitor That Costs A Bomb

     

    World class features

    What makes the LG UltraGear 27 and the LG UltraGear 38 stand out from the standard set of gaming monitors is the fact that they offer 1ms response time using nano ISP technology with up to 175Hz refresh rate (after overclocking). These monitors are G-Sync enabled, which will further improve the gaming experience on PCs with Nvidia GPUs.

    Both models offer various connectivity features like HDMI and DisplayPort to connect computers and gaming consoles.

    LG UltraGear 27-inch specifications

    The LG UltraGear 27-inch (27GL850) comes with a 2560 x 1440p resolution (2K) with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. As standard, the monitor runs at 144Hz, which can be overclocked up to 175Hz. The monitor is HDR 10 compatible and also comes with Sphere Lighting 2.0 with an LED strip at the back of the monitor for added customization.

    LG UltraGear 38-inch specifications

    The LG UltraGear 38-inch (38GL950G) is a high-end gaming monitor with 4K or UHD resolution (3840 x 1600), and the brightness goes up to 400nits with support for HDR 10. Just like the 27-inch model, the 38-inch model offers a 21:9 aspect ratio.

    Price and availability

    The LG UltraGear 27-inch (27GL850) retails for $499.99 (Rs. 34,700) and the LG UltraGear 38-inch (38GL950G) carries a price tag of $1,999.99 (Rs. 1,34,800). The 27-inch model will go on sale in the US from July 1st and as of now, there is no information on the availability of the 38-inch model.

     

    What do we think about the LG UltraGear 27-inch and the LG UltraGear 38-inch gaming monitor?

    The LG UltraGear 27-inch and the LG UltraGear 38-inch are definitely the high-end gaming monitors, especially with the price tag of $1999.9, which is a bit more than the money that an average user might spend on a gaming rig. If you want to own the best gaming monitor, then you have to pay a hefty price tag.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
