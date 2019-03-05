Smartphones that supports HDR playback on Netflix: HDR 10 and Dolby Vision Features oi-Vivek LG G6 is the only Android smartphone that supports Dolby Vision

Do you binge series on movies almost every day on Netflix, and not satisfied with the content quality offered on your smartphone? Nearly every smartphone comes with different hardware and different software optimizations.

Coming back to Netflix, most of the premium smartphones does support native HD playback, whereas, only a handful of devices support Netflix HDR 10 or Dolby Vision playback, which enhances the overall image quality by offering high-dynamic range.

The Samsung Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e are the latest set of smartphones from Samsung, which supports native HDR playback on Netflix app. Similarly, Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max also supports HDR content playback.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, especially for content consumption on Netflix, makes sure to get one of the below-mentioned devices, which will definitely enhance the overall multimedia consumption experience on Netflix and other video streaming services.

One has to have one of the below-mentioned smartphones and access to a steady internet connection (Wi-Fi) with a minimum bandwidth of 25 Mbps to experience uninterrupted HDR consumption experience on these devices.

Bootloader unlocked or rooted Android smartphones or jailbreaked iPads or iPhones do not support HD or HDR content playback what so ever. iOS and Android devices should be running on the latest firmware to supports HDR playback. Here is the official list of smartphones that support native HDR content playback on Netflix.

iOS devices (Both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision)

iPad Pro 2nd generation or higher

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Android devices (Dolby Vision)

LG G6

Android devices (HDR 10)

Honor 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei P20

LG G7

LG G7 One

LG Q9 One

LG X5

LG V30

LG V35

LG V40

Pixel 3

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3