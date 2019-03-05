TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Smartphones that supports HDR playback on Netflix: HDR 10 and Dolby Vision
LG G6 is the only Android smartphone that supports Dolby Vision
Do you binge series on movies almost every day on Netflix, and not satisfied with the content quality offered on your smartphone? Nearly every smartphone comes with different hardware and different software optimizations.
Coming back to Netflix, most of the premium smartphones does support native HD playback, whereas, only a handful of devices support Netflix HDR 10 or Dolby Vision playback, which enhances the overall image quality by offering high-dynamic range.
The Samsung Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e are the latest set of smartphones from Samsung, which supports native HDR playback on Netflix app. Similarly, Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max also supports HDR content playback.
If you are planning to buy a smartphone, especially for content consumption on Netflix, makes sure to get one of the below-mentioned devices, which will definitely enhance the overall multimedia consumption experience on Netflix and other video streaming services.
One has to have one of the below-mentioned smartphones and access to a steady internet connection (Wi-Fi) with a minimum bandwidth of 25 Mbps to experience uninterrupted HDR consumption experience on these devices.
Bootloader unlocked or rooted Android smartphones or jailbreaked iPads or iPhones do not support HD or HDR content playback what so ever. iOS and Android devices should be running on the latest firmware to supports HDR playback. Here is the official list of smartphones that support native HDR content playback on Netflix.
iOS devices (Both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision)
- iPad Pro 2nd generation or higher
- Apple iPhone 8
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
Android devices (Dolby Vision)
- LG G6
Android devices (HDR 10)
- Honor 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei P20
- LG G7
- LG G7 One
- LG Q9 One
- LG X5
- LG V30
- LG V35
- LG V40
- Pixel 3
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ3