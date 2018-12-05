How to get free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription from telecom players

While all of the telecom companies are currently focusing on releasing affordable tariff plans to retain their user base, they are also teaming up with the major OTT players to offer more attractive plans to the users.

And today we are going to tell you about the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, and BSNL which offers a subscription of Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix.

Airtel Infinity Plan

India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has joined hands with ZEE5 app and Netflix this year in October and to begin with mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above are getting three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs 1500 at no extra charge.

While existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift and will receive a credit of Rs 1500 in their Netflix account. Eligible customers can avail the three month Netflix subscription gift on Airtel TV app or MyAirtel.

Airtel also offers Amazon Prime in which postpaid customers with an Infinity plan of Rs.499 or above are getting a one-year Prime membership at Rs.999, including unlimited access to Prime Video, as part of their plan benefits (at no additional cost).



BSNL

State-run telecom players BSNL also offers has Amazon Prime Membership (worth Rs. 999) to its postpaid and broadband customers at no additional for one year.

BSNL customers across the country with Rs. 399+ postpaid or Rs. 745+ broadband landline plans can avail this offer at no additional cost, according to a statement issued by the telco.

Meanwhile, the company is talking to others OTT players like Hotstar and Netflix.

"We are tying up with both and within a fortnight we will announce our partnership with Netflix," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava informed Gizbot in a recent interview.

He said, "We are in discussion with Hotstar also and we will announce that within the next one-half month."

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering Amazon Prime Membership to its Red postpaid customers worth Rs 999 at no additional cost.

The customer is also getting access to Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited free fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.

Reliance Jio

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has partnered with Eros International and Video Streaming app ALT Balaji to offer available its original content on Jio Cinema and JIO TV.

ALTBalaji currently offers 14 original shows in different languages across various genres such as romance, mystery, drama, and comedy.