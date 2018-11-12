Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best tariff plans under Rs 200

There is no doubt that aggressive plans by Reliance Jio have triggered other telecom players to introduce new plans on a daily basis to attract users. In that way today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, and BSNL under Rs 200 which come with a validity of a month 28 days.

Here are some prepaid recharge offers under Rs. 200:

Airtel Prepaid Plans at Rs. 199

Despite the fact, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has reported a 65.4 percent drop in consolidated net profit the telco has come up with many plans to retain its customers.

Airtel's Rs.199 offers 1.4 GB data per day for 28 days. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day along with a complimentary subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. The company also has a plan of Rs 98 in which users will get 3GB data for a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plans of Rs. 199

With an aim counter increasing competition Vodafone completed its merger Idea Cellular to create the largest telecom company in the country.

The merger is expected to generate Rs.140 billion annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs. 84 billion, equivalent to a net present value of approximately Rs.700 billion.

Vodafone also plans of Rs.199 in which the telco offers 1.4GB of daily data for 28 days. It includes unlimited voice local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 SMS daily.

However, there is a catch as calls are capped at 250 minutes/day and 1000 minutes/week.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans of Rs 198

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio offers 2GB data for 28 days which means 56 GB data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 daily text messages, along with complimentary access to Jio apps.