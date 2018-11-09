Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs. 100

The tariff war between telecom operator is not going to end soon as all companies are introducing a reasonable plan for their customers. Here we have chosen the cheapest prepaid plans from telecom operators under Rs. 100.

Reliance Jio prepaid pack at Rs.19, Rs. 52 and Rs.98

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio has introduced Rs. 19 pack in which the company is providing unlimited calls, complimentary access to Jio apps, 20 SMS and 150MB 4G data for one day. Another plan which starts from Rs. 52 offers unlimited calls, 150 MB data for seven days. Along with 70 SMS. Lastly, Jio Rs 98 gives 2GB data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid pack at Rs 29, Rs. 49, Rs. 92, Rs. 98

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has introduced four packs under Rs.100. The first plan starts at Rs 29 in which users will get offers 520MB 2G/3G/4G data for a validity of 28 days. Rs. 49 offers 3GB high-speed data for 1 day. While users will get 6GB data for 7 days at Rs. 92 and Rs 98 offers 3GB data for a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid pack at Rs. 27, Rs. 29, Rs. 44, Rs. 49, Rs. 58 and Rs. 99

Vodafone has six plan under Rs. 100. The plan starts from Rs 27 in which users will get 200MB 2G/3G/4G data with a validity of four days without any other benefit. The second one starts for Rs 29 under which the company is offering 500MB data for a validity of 28 days.

The Rs. 44 offers 450MB data for seven days, while Rs 49, Rs 58 and Rs 99 offers 1GB data for a validity of 28 days, 600MB of data for 7 days and 3GB data to the users for 28 days.

BSNL prepaid pack at Rs. 9 and Rs. 29

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also introduced two plan which starts from Rs. 9 and Rs 29 offers unlimited voice calls (local/STD) to any network and 100 SMS for seven days.