Bharti Airtel offers Vivo V11 Pro on its online store

Bharti Airtel today announced the availability of the all-new Vivo V11 Pro on its online store.

The smartphone is currently priced at 25,990 in the country.

Under this new offer, the telco is offering V11 Pro at a down payment of Rs 4,299 and a user has to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,349 for 12 months.

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "With the Vivo V11 Pro, we continue to widen the choice of 4G smartphones at affordable prices on our Online Store. We are committed to building a strong partner ecosystem with an aim to enable more and more customers to upgrade to premium smartphones."

In addition to that users will get 100GB data/month with rollover, unlimited calls (Local + STD), free national roaming and free Amazon prime subscription among others.

"Vivo is excited to partner with Airtel to further expand the availability of our smartphones with our latest offering- Vivo V11 Pro. With this collaboration, Vivo V11 Pro consumers can enjoy multiple benefits from Airtel in terms of both data and payment options," Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said.

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inches Super AMOLED Halo Full View display.

How to get the Vivo V11 Pro on Airtel Online Store:

1 Log on to www.airtel.in/online store. Select the Vivo V11 Pro from the device list.

2 Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment.

3 The device will be delivered to your doorstep at your preferred location/address.

4 On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply to enable customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone.

With this, Airtel has over 30 premium smart devices on its Online Store including Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2XL, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and OPPO F9 Pro.