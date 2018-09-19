Airtel First Recharge prepaid plans launched to attract new users

After having revised a few of its existing prepaid and postpaid plans and launching the new combo prepaid packs, Airtel has come up with a new set of plans for new subscribers. The telecom operator has introduced an array of first and second recharge plans for the subscribers who join its network.

Airtel has come up with the First Recharge (FRC) prepaid plans priced between Rs. 178 and Rs. 559. The high-end plan offers 126GB of data all throughout its validity period. Overall, the telco has introduced five FRC prepaid plans offering data, voice calling and SMS benefits for the users.

Subscribers can avail the recharges either while they buy a new Airtel 4G SIM card or from the My Airtel app or the official website of the telco. It has to be noted that the existing Airtel subscribers cannot make use of the benefits of these FRC plans. Let's take a look at these plans and the benefits from below.

Airtel FRC 178

The first FRC plan is priced at Rs. 178 and offers unlimited voice calls (local, STD and national roaming), a total of 1GB of 3G/4G data and 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 28 days and is similar to the Rs. 149 prepaid plan for the existing subscribers.

Airtel FRC 229

Talking about the FRC 229 prepaid plan, Airtel offers unlimited voice calling as the base plan, 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB of data per day for 28 days. For the uninitiated, this plan is similar to the Rs. 199 prepaid plan available for the existing Airtel users.

Airtel FRC 344

The next one is the Airtel FRC 344 prepaid plan. This one offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 2GB of data per day for the validity period of 28 days.

Airtel FRC 495 and 559

Coming to the FRC 495 and FRC 559 prepaid plans, these offer similar benefits such as 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and national roaming) and 1.4GB of data per day. However, the difference comes in the validity period. The Rs. 495 plan is valid for 84 days while the Rs. 559 plan has a validity of 90 days.