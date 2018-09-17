ENGLISH

Jio Effect: Bharti Airtel offers 1.4GB data for 75 days at Rs. 419

Airtel has also launched three new plans of Rs 35, Rs. 65 and Rs 95 for 28 days.

    Bharti Airtel has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers in which the company offering 1.4 GB of data per day for 75 days at Rs 419.

    In addition to that, the company is also providing free 100 SMSes per day, local and STD calls at 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week along with access to the Airtel TV app.

    The telecom operator similar plans like Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid packs for 70 days and 82 days, respectively.

    For those who are not aware its Rs 399 prepaid recharge is providing 1.4GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

    Airtel has also launched three new plans of Rs 35, Rs. 65 and Rs 95 for 28 days.

    Meanwhile, BSNL has also announced the launch of its Bumper Offer of extra 2.2 GB /day extra data during the festive season.

    The new Bumper offer will be applicable on the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.

    Jio has launched its new plan in which the company is providing 42GB data per month, unlimited calling at an effective price of Rs 100 per month for three months, as a part of its second anniversary.

    The company has also announced an instant discount of Rs.100 on its top-selling Rs. 399 plan which provides 1.5GB daily data for 84 days in two ways i.e Rs 50 instant discount for Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App and Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is done via PhonePe, inside App.

    This offer is valid from Septemeber 12 to September 21 and it can be availed from MyJio app.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
