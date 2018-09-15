BSNL 'Bumper Offer': How to get additional 2.2GB data every day

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has introduced 'Bumper offer' for prepaid users in which the company is offering 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India.

BSNL Bumper offer will be available on PAN India basis from September 16.

The new Bumper offer will be applicable on the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said that "We are offering attractive plans & scheme from time to time to our esteemed customers. In this coming festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri- Durga Puja-Dashahra and Diwali etc. we have come up with this 'Festive Offer' with increased benefits."

For those who are not aware, BSNL has also announced its partnership with Unlimit, end-to-end IoT service provider in India.

The solutions and services include managed connectivity, an application enabling platform and device management, and advanced analytics to customers across industries.

The partnership will help Unlimit to further penetrate into industries such as an automobile, digital manufacturing, transportation, logistics, public-sector enterprises, and agriculture. Unlimit solutions bundled along with the BSNL connectivity is readily available to be deployed into the market.

In August this year, BSNL has launched its Raksha Bandhan plan for its prepaid customers.

The plan offers unlimited voice, data and SMS at Rs. 399 for 74 days. In addition, the company is providing a facility of personalized ringtone with unlimited song change option.

