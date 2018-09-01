BSNL signs MOU with Indian Army

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has entered into a MoU with Indian Army for providing various Telecommunication Services on pan India basis like Leased Circuits, Basic Telephone, PRIs etc. for a period of 3 years.

Besides these Services, BSNL is also providing Broadband and Mobile Services through another existing MoU between BSNL and Indian Army.

BSNL had earlier signed MoU with the Indian Air Force on for providing various telecom services for a period of 5 years.

For those who are not aware BSNL has recently launched its new recharge plan Raksha Bandhan offer for its prepaid customers.

The new plan offers unlimited voice, data and SMS at Rs. 399 for 74 days. In addition, the company is providing a facility of personalized ringtone with unlimited song change option.

It also includes the facility of unlimited calls, data, and SMS even during national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL said.

The telco has also launched Freedom offers named as "Chhota Pack" for its pre-paid mobile customers on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Under this Freedom offer BSNL is providing promotional features for the period August 10, 2018, and August 25, 2018, at Rs. 29/ which includes unlimited voice to any network even during roaming (except Delhi & Mumbai).

Furthermore, unlimited data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB Data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with unlimited song change with the validity of seven-day validity.