BSNL's smart move to take on Reliance Jio's additional data offer

BSNL is back with yet another offer for the prepaid users, this time the telco is offering an additional 2GB daily data with the popular plans starting at Rs 186. But do note that the offer is valid for a limited period of time. The company is giving this offer on its 10 existing prepaid plans until September 15. Basically, this is an extension to the earlier promotional offer, which the company has introduced right after Jio introducing 1.5GB additional data back in June. However, Jio didn't extend the plan but BSNL extended it till mid of next month.

List of BSNL prepaid plans with additional 2GB data

The plans which are eligible for under the additional 2GB data offer are Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 444, Rs 447, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999. Just to recall, all these ten plans come into different segments of Unlimited Plans and STVs. The Unlimited Plans are Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999, where on the other side the STVs plans are Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444 and Rs 447.

BSNL unlimited plans details

The prepaid plans mentioned above basically offers daily usage of 1GB, but comes with different validity depends upon the price. As a part of the new offer, all the plans currently offers 3GB of daily data usage for the same validity. The unlimited plans come with unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit expect Mumbai and Delhi circles.

BSNL STV plans now offer up to 3.5GB daily data

BSNL is also offering the same additional data with its five STV plans Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444 and Rs 447. Except for STV 444, all the four plans offer 1GB of data usage per day, as a part of offer it is offering 3GB data per day. On the other side the STV 444 comes with 1.5GB data per day, but now it is providing 3.5GB data per day. It also gives unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit.

Do note that BSNL users will be able to enjoy the 3G data only because the telco is still lagging on the 4G services. The company is yet to announce its 4G services in the country.

Source