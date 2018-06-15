BSNL's Eid Offer gives 2GB data per day for 150 days to users

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today introduced Eid Mubarak STV 786 offer in which the telco is offering unlimited voice call in home LSA and national roaming including Delhi & Mumbai (in MTNL Network).

In addition to this, the company is also providing 2GB data per day +100 SMS per day with the validity of 150 days.

Director (CM) BSNL Board, RK Mittal said: "The above offer will be available for a promotional period of 15 days on PAN India basis." Adding that BSNL always greets customers by introducing festive offers with maximum freebies.

To recall, the telco has also launched two broadband plans, Fibro Combo ULD 777, Fibro Combo ULD 1277 to counter Reliance Jio.

Under, Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan of BSNL is providing 500GB at a speed of 50Mbps for a period of 30 days with a price tag at Rs. 777 but customers can avail this plan one, two or three years priced at Rs. 8,547, Rs. 16,317, and Rs. 23,310 respectively.

The speed will reduce to 2Mbps once you used the given FUP on Fibro Combo ULD 777. While the Fibro Combo ULD 1277 offers 750 GB at a speed of 100Mbps. Post the 750 GB FUP, users will get 2Mbps speed. Users can also get this plan for long-term at Rs.8,547 for one year Rs. 16,317, for the two years and Rs. 23,310 for three years.

The telco is also providing unlimited calling to any network across India, however, these plans are not applicable to all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar.

The company has also announced the launch of new landline plan a few days back under which the telco is offering unlimited voice calls to the same network for one month across the country at Rs 99.