BSNL FIFA World Cup plan offers 4GB data per day at Rs. 149

FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament will kick off on June 14. With the football fever gripping in, BSNL has come up with a special data plan for the football fans. The state-run telco has introduced the FIFA World Cup Special Data STV plan priced at Rs. 149 offering 4GB data per day to its subscribers. This is a promotional data-only pack and will be valid for 31 days from June 14 to July 15, which is the duration of the tournament.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, all the BSNL prepaid users across the country except for Delhi and Mumbai can avail this new plan. Remember that it is a data-only promotional offer and will not be bundled with voice calling and SMS benefits.

BSNL IPL plan

This is not the first time that the telecom operator has come up with such promotional plans. Back in April, the telco introduced a tariff plan priced at Rs. 248 right in time for the IPL season. This special IPL plan from the operator offered 3GB data per day for a period of 51 days.

Notably, the FIFA World Cup tariff plan was available only for the prepaid customers of the operator and not postpaid users. BSNL prepaid users can recharge with Rs. 149 from June 14 either through the official BSNL portal or any other recharge portal.

Jio Double Dhamaka offer

Coincidentally, the new BSNL FIFA World Cup prepaid plan has been introduced the same day as the Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka offer. Under this offer, Jio will offer double the data benefits on a range of its prepaid plans priced between Rs. 149 and Rs. 499 from June 12 to June 30. All the subscribers of the Jio prepaid service are eligible to enjoy the Jio Double Dhamaka offer benefits.

Though the BSNL plan priced at Rs. 149 offers 4GB data per day for Rs. 149, the Jio Rs. 149 plan gives 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. However, the Jio plan will give double the data benefits only until June 30.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play First Impressions

Are you a football fan who doesn't want to miss out even a single match during the FIFA World Cup 2018? If so, will you recharge with the Rs. 149 BSNL plan or will you stick to your existing prepaid plan irrespective of the operator?