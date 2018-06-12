ENGLISH

Reliance Jio launches Double Dhamaka, offers 1.5GB extra data per day

    With an aim to give tough competition to Bharti Airtel, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has rolled out Double Dhamaka Offer in which the company is providing 1.5GB extra data per day on its existing plan of the same amount.

    Under this new offer Jio Rs 149 plan will come down to Rs 120 along with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 28 days.

    While Rs.399 pack will effectively come down to Rs 299 with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 84 days.

    This additional data benefit will be available post 4 pm starting 12th June to 30th June 2018.

    "Airtel introduced 1GB/day additional data on Rs.149 and Rs.399 price points ONLY for a limited set of Airtel users, Jio said.

    Moreover, Jio also offers a ₹100 discount on all recharges of ₹300 and above and 20 percent on recharges below the ₹300 price point, if the user recharges through the MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet.

    The telco further said that it continues to be a price-leader in the industry, and every day More Value (EDMV) promise is a continued assurance to all users, that they continue to get more benefits and the best tariffs over any other operator in the country.

    These are the new rates
    a. 1.5GB/day data pack users - Rs 149, 349, 399, 449 will now get 3GB/day
    b. 2GB/day data pack users - Rs 198, 398, 448, 498 will now get 3.5GB/day
    c. 3GB/day data pack users - Rs 299 will now get 4.5GB/day
    d. 4GB/day data pack users - Rs 509 will now get 5.5GB/day
    e. 5GB/day data pack users - Rs 799 will now get 6.5GB/day

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 20:42 [IST]
