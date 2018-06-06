TRAI MySpeed Data: Reliance Jio speed continued to fall in April

According to data by the telecom regulator, TRAI's MySpeed app Reliance Jio has suffered another downfall in April 2018 as its average download speed came down to 14.7Mbps from 18.7Mbps in March.

While India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel registered 9.2Mbps in April from 8.8Mbps in the month of March.

This was followed by Idea Cellular at 7.4Mbps and Vodafone at 7.1Mbps. However when it comes to uploading speed Idea Cellular continues to lead with 6.8Mbps followed by Vodafone with 5.6Mbps, while Jio and Airtel lie at a third and fourth place with 4Mbps and 3.7Mbps speeds, respectively.

Meanwhile Idea Cellular said that it has received approval from the Department of Telecom to raise the Foreign Direct Investment limit to 100 percent.

The FDI approval is a major milestone in the merger process of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular and follows other statutory approvals already received from the SEBI, NSE, BSE, CCI and NCLT Mumbai and NCLT Ahmedabad.

The merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular is in the final leg of regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in H1CY18, subject to the final approval from the DoT, Idea said.

Interestingly coverage mapping firm OpenSignal earlier said that Bharti Airtel has become top network in terms of providing 3G and 4G speed, while Jio remained the closest contender in overall speed due to its high level of 4G access.

Airtel held onto our 3G and 4G speed awards since OpenSignal's last report, and it wrested our overall speed award away from Jio, locking down the top spot in all three of our speed categories," data said.

Jio continued to dominate our 4G availability metric as our testers were able to access an LTE signal 96.4 percent of the time and such a score is exceptional, reflecting its commitment to building out a 4G-only network without 3G mobile data services to fall back on, mapping firm said.