Airtel might soon offer a unified payment platform for calls, DTH and broadband services

Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel is said to be planning on bundling the invoice for calls, DTH, the broadband connection under one roof within a 5-10 percent discount. The move is aimed to retain consumers base in this highly competitive telecom industry.

The company is said to be working on a digital platform which would be used to allow customers to bundle all their Airtel connections into a single bill. This will help customers to pay all the bills together under a single invoice rather than paying multiple bills separately. This new addition will also offer a 5-10 percent discount on the combined bill.

Recently there was report claiming that Reliance Jio is also planning something similar to this, where it will bundle broadband access at 100Mbps speed, JioTV and unlimited calls through VoIP for less than Rs 1000 per month. This scheme will be available when Jio will launch its fibre-to-home services later this year.

For now, it's been said that Airtel is running a test for this new feature in Hyderabad. If everything goes well then we might see this new feature sometime in next week starting with the southern cities. Meanwhile, Airtel's broadband customers will be the first among the other to get this service. The company will also expand its home broadband offerings in key markets like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. This will come at interesting times as Jio is planning to roll out its JioFibre service.

Airtel has also announced the launch of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 449. Unlike the previous plans, this one is available for all its subscribers in the country. The new plan offers 2GB of daily data and has a validity of 70 days. Also, there are other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for the users.

This new prepaid plan from Airtel joins the lineup of 2GB per day prepaid plans priced from Rs. 249 to Rs. 499. And, the advantage of this plan from one of the largest telecom operators in the country is the true unlimited calling benefit without any daily or weekly FUP.

