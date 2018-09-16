ENGLISH

Airtel extends its partnership with Tata Elxsi for hybrid set-top-box

    Airtel's DTH service arm - Airtel Digital TV, has extended its partnership with Tata Elxsi to build the application software for the company's innovative hybrid set-top-box, Internet TV.

    Airtel extends its partnership with Tata Elxsi for hybrid set-top-box

    Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director - DTH, Bharti Airtel said, "We are happy to strengthen our partnership with Tata Elxsi as we continue to delight customers with our innovative hybrid DTH set-top-box - 'Internet TV' which brings together the best of online content and linear TV on one platform to bridge the gap between online and offline world for TV users."

    The alliance will enable the companies together to enhance the customer's digital experience on their television sets, according to a statement issued by the company.

    "We are working together to innovate next-generation experiences for subscribers. We see exciting future possibilities with technologies such as AI, multi-modal interfaces such as voice and gesture, and seamless access to content - both online and offline. Tata Elxsi is delighted to expand our relationship with Airtel and bring the benefits of this alliance to Airtel's subscribers," said K P Sreekumar, VP and Head of Broadcast Business at Tata Elxsi.

    Airtel has over 14 million DTH subscribers across India.

    Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group.

    It works with leading MSOs, content providers and studios to develop innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 25 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in video and OTT engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence and offshore development centers in India.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
