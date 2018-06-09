ENGLISH

Airtel revises Rs. 149 plan to offer 56GB data for 28 days

Airtel has revised the Rs. 149 plan and it seems to be better than the Jio plan.

    It looks like Airtel isn't going to stop fighting the tariff war with Reliance Jio. The telco has been offering several prepaid plans for its customers. In addition to introducing new plans, the company has also been revising the existing plans consistently in order to pose a tough competition to its rival operators.

    After introducing a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 449 offering 2GB data per day for 70 days, the operator has revised the Rs. 149 plan. After the revisal, subscribers can enjoy 56GB of data at Rs. 149. This plan is available only for select subscribers in different circles and offers a whopping 2GB of data per day for 28 days.

    If you don't remember, this plan was offering 1GB of data earlier. Now, it is offering double the data benefits. The other benefits of the Rs. 149 Airtel plan include 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calls without any associated FUP. What's interesting is that the cost of per GB of data has been taken down to Rs. 266 with this new move.

    Airtel offers better benefits than Jio at Rs. 149

    Reliance Jio offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days and other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS. Also, it bundles subscription to the Jio suite of apps. This totals to 42GB of data for a period of 28 days.

    As mentioned above, only some subscribers are eligible for the revised Airtel prepaid plan. A majority of users can avail 1GB of data per day and other benefits at this cost for the same validity of 28 days.

    Eventually, the revised Rs. 149 plan from Airtel offers a better value for money as it bundles additional 14GB of data for the same period of 28 days. However, the distinguishing factor is that the Jio plan offers only 4G data while Airtel offers 2G/3G/4G data based on the network availability. Other telcos such as Vodafone and Idea Cellular are also offering prepaid plans at the same price point with 1GB data per day for 28 days.

