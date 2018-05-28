Airtel offers 2GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 449

Airtel has announced the launch of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 449. Unlike the previous plans, this one is available for all its subscribers in the country. The new plan offers 2GB of daily data and has a validity of 70 days. Also, there are other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for the users.

This new prepaid plan from Airtel joins the lineup of 2GB per day prepaid plans priced from Rs. 249 to Rs. 499. And, the advantage of this plan from one of the largest telecom operators in the country is the true unlimited calling benefit without any daily or weekly FUP.

How is it different from Rs. 448 and Rs. 499 plans

This new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 449 offers 2GB data per day as mentioned above. The Rs. 448 plan offers 1.4GB data per day but it is valid for a longer period of 82 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 499 plan offers 2GB data per day and is valid for 82 days. Apart from this difference, both the plans are bundled with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

A stiff challenger to Jio

The telco has been introducing several new prepaid plans with varying data benefits and validity. Right now, Airtel offers 2GB data per day with the Rs. 249, Rs. 449 and Rs. 499 plans. It offers 1.4GB data per day with the Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 448 and Rs. 509 plans. These plans are meant to compete with Reliance Jio, which has a slew of plans in both the categories starting from Rs. 149. There is a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 558 offers 3GB data per day for 82 days from Airtel.

Recently, Airtel came up with two add-on prepaid plans priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 193. These add-on packs are meant to offer 1GB of additional data on the existing prepaid plan of the subscriber. This move also was to give a tough challenge to Reliance Jio with four such add-on packs starting from Rs. 11.

Honor 7A and 7C first impression

From our perspective, we feel that the new Airtel plan in beneficial for the users. With this plan, the telco offers 1GB 4G data at an effective cost of Rs. 3.2. Moreover, the operator offers unlimited and free voice calls without any associated daily or weekly limit.