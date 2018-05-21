Airtel offers 3GB data per day for 82 days at Rs. 558

Airtel seems not to stop with introducing new plans in order to keep up its pace with Reliance Jio. The latest one from the company is the Rs. 558 prepaid plan. This new plan comes with high data benefits for the subscribers. The operator introduced a couple of prepaid data add-on packs to rival the data add-on packs launched by Jio.

According to a TelecomTalk report, Airtel offers 3GB of data per day for 82 days with this new prepaid plan. This totals to 246GB of 3GB or 4G data throughout the entire validity period. Notably, with the introduction of this plan, the cost of 1GB of data goes down to just Rs. 2.26.

Apart from the data benefit, subscribers of this prepaid plan can enjoy unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly FUP and 100 SMS per day. Airtel is known for its unlimited voice calling benefits. While a few other operators impose a limit on the daily and weekly calling benefits, Airtel is known for offering true unlimited voice calls.

In addition to the Rs. 558 plan, the telecom operator came up with a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149. This plan is valid for select subscribers and offers 1GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. Even this plan is meant to compete with a similarly priced low-cost tariff plan from Reliance Jio.

Competes with Rs. 498 Jio plan

This new plan from Bharti Airtel will compete with the Rs. 498 plan of Reliance Jio. The latter offers 182GB of data for a period of 91 days. This translates to 2GB of 4G data for 91 days. Just like the other plans from the operator, this one also comes with free access to the Jio suite of apps, unlimited and free voice calls without any FUP and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel is aggressive in competing with its rival. The operator is introducing many new offers and plans for its users. Recently, Airtel and Amazon joined hands to provide cashback offers of up to Rs. 2,600 on select 4G smartphones. This way, the 4G smartphones are available starting from Rs. 3,999 via the online retailer.