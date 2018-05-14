Airtel offers 1GB data per day for 28 days at just Rs. 149

Airtel has once again revamped one of its low-cost prepaid plans to compete against Reliance Jio. The talk is about the Rs. 149 prepaid plan. After the revision, this plan will offer 28GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. However, it will be available only in select circles for now. It remains to be known if this plan will be rolled out to all the users across the country.

Previously, the operator was offering 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day along with unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days with this plan. If your number is eligible for the new plan, then you can get 28GB of data along with the other benefits at the same cost of Rs. 149.

The prepaid subscribers of the telco can check for the availability of this plan by heading to the Airtel website or MyAirtel application. Notably, this new plan was spotted by TelecomTalk. And, the report mentions that in the previous plan, the company offers only unlimited voice calls within the network. This appears to have been changed now.

How it competes against Jio?

Reliance Jio offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149. This plan offers 42GB of 4G data for 28 days. On comparison, the Jio plan is more beneficial as it comes with 1.5GB of data and unlimited voice calls including local, STD and roaming calls. Moreover, it includes 100 SMS for free and free subscription to the Jio suite of apps.

Other revamped Airtel plans

The telecom operator has revamped a slew of plans to stay competitive. It introduced the Rs. 249 recharge plan to offer 2GB data per day for 28 days. Also, it revised the Rs. 349 plan as well to offer more data benefits. To be precise, it was revised to offer 3GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. The company also offers a Rs. 499 plan providing 2GB of data per day for 82 days.

Airtel unveiled a Rs. 129 plan offering 1GB of data per day and unlimited calls. It also has a Rs. 219 plan offering 1.4GB of data per day for 28 days. These plans bundle access to Airtel TV app, 100 SMS per day, free unlimited voice calls and free Hello Tunes subscription.