Airtel offers upto Rs. 2600 Cashback on select 4G phones on Amazon: OnePlus 5T, LG V30+ and more

Online shopping has became one of the most favored shopping method n today's fact pacing world. Everybody is on the run and constantly look for an option that can make their life easier.
Earlier shopping meant spending hours in market trying to get a desired product that one wanted to purchase. In today's fast paced world a user has number of options to choose from. Most of the products that one needs are available online.
SEE ALSO: Discount offers on Windows 10 laptops: Dell, Acer, Asus, HP and more
So when it comes to shopping for mobiles one can easily visit some e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart in India. This article is about smartphones and their avilibilty on Amazon.
SEE ALSO: Upto 30% Discounts on Gaming Laptops to Buy in India
We are compiling a list of smartphones that are available on Amazon and comes with Airtel offer of up to Rs, 2600. Now we have listed such deals and offers on the 4G smartphones over here.
OnePlus 5T
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge
LG V30+
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
InFocus Turbo 5
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 7X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
LG Q6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery