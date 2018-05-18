Airtel offers upto Rs. 2600 Cashback on select 4G phones on Amazon: OnePlus 5T, LG V30+ and more

Online shopping has became one of the most favored shopping method n today's fact pacing world. Everybody is on the run and constantly look for an option that can make their life easier.

Earlier shopping meant spending hours in market trying to get a desired product that one wanted to purchase. In today's fast paced world a user has number of options to choose from. Most of the products that one needs are available online.

SEE ALSO: Discount offers on Windows 10 laptops: Dell, Acer, Asus, HP and more

So when it comes to shopping for mobiles one can easily visit some e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart in India. This article is about smartphones and their avilibilty on Amazon.

SEE ALSO: Upto 30% Discounts on Gaming Laptops to Buy in India



We are compiling a list of smartphones that are available on Amazon and comes with Airtel offer of up to Rs, 2600. Now we have listed such deals and offers on the 4G smartphones over here.

OnePlus 5T Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge LG V30+ Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Coolpad Cool Play 6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

2950mAh battery with fast charging InFocus Turbo 5 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP autofocus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 7X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola Moto G5S Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo K8 Note Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging LG Q6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery